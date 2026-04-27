The White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect's manifesto specifically omitted the mention of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Kash Patel. While he vowed to not spare any “pedophile, rapist and traitor”, without naming anyone from the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump, he did clearly omit Patel's name stating that the FBI boss is not included. This revelation has got the internet talking with many questioning Patel's mannerisms during the shooting scare and others asking why he was excluded. The scrutiny around Patel comes at a time when reports suggested that Patel could be the next senior official to be ousted from the Trump administration. The FBI boss is facing multiple allegations, including claims of misconduct, excessive alcohol consumption during working hours, and misuse of FBI resources. Patel has denied the allegations and has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, calling its reporting a “hit piece” filled with “lies."

What suspect's manifesto said about Kash Patel?

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The suspect's manifesto given to law enforcement by a family member specified his intended targets as officials from the Trump administration. “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,” the suspect wrote. He affixed his signature to the document using the name “Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen.”

What was Kash Patel doing during WH Correspondent Dinner?

In a now viral video, FBI Director Kash Patel was seen scrolling through his phone while security forces rushed guests to safety during a shooting scare in Washington Hilton. Patel appeared relaxed and was seen speaking on his phone and then scrolling through it, while being completely zoned out of the chaos around him. Another viral clip showed him outside the Washington Hilton following the shooting. "Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy," Eric Spracklen wrote in a post on X. In another clip, Patel was seen calmly being escorted off the room as he dragged his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins along with him.

What was in suspect's manifesto?

In the manifesto, released by the New York Post, the 31-year-old suspect described himself as “Friendly Federal Assassin”. “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes. Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays," he wrote. He expressed his anger against the administration but did not directly name Trump. “I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.” However, he suggested students not to be inspired by his actions. “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.”

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