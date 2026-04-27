/'I'm not a pedophile': Trump irked on Epstein link question from WH dinner shooting suspect's manifesto, slams journalist - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 26) lashed out at a journalist when he was asked to respond on the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect's manifesto with words like “rapist, pedophile.” In an interview with CBS, Trump appeared to lose his cool and called the interviewer “disgrace” for reading out the manifesto by the suspect who shot during White House Correspondents' Dinner. In a defensive tone, Trump said that he is not a pedophile and called the suspect a “sick person.” Reiterating that he was “totally exonerated”, Trump claimed that the interviewer's “friends on the other side” are the ones that were involved with Jeffery Epstein. He rebuked the anchor and said that she should be ashamed for reading a suspect's manifesto. Trump had earlier said that the suspect's manifesto was “anti-Christian.”

Excerpts from the CBS interview:

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Trump was asked during the CBS interview: “The so-called manifesto is a stunning thing to read, Mr. President. He appears to reference a motive in it. He writes this quote, ‘Administration officials, they are targets.’ And he also wrote this, ‘I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What's your reaction to that?”

An agitated Trump responded: “Excuse me. I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person. I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, Epstein or other things. But I said to myself, you know, I'll do this interview and they'll probably... I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person. But... You should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things. You're a disgrace. But go ahead. Let's finish the interview. You're disgraceful.”

WATCH HIS VIDEO HERE

Suspected gunman's anti-Trump manifesto