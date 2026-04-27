/Trump's 'no future president will be safe' warning resurfaces as he pushes for WH ballroom after shooting incident

Donald Trump cited the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting to justify his $400M ballroom project, calling it vital for security. The plan faces legal hurdles, while critics question timing. The suspect, Cole Allen, acted alone; investigation into motive continues.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 26) used the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington as a push to his plans to construct a huge ballroom next to the White House that is currently facing legal challenges. "What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Incidentally, just a week ago Trump had warned that no US presidents are safe and the shooting incident is now being used to justify his $400-million passion project. "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House," Trump wrote. Additionally, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted a letter from the Department of Justice insisting that a lawsuit preventing the construction of ballroom be dropped for security reasons
Just a week ago, Trump went on a rant against the judge who halted construction of the above-ground portion of his White House ballroom project, only allowing for an underground bunker to proceed. The Republican president called him "out of control Trump-hating" judge "who has gone out of his way to undermine National Security." Trump stressed multiple times in his post that the ballroom he wants to build at the White House is crucial for national security. Trump claimed that the ballroom has been a requirement for over 150 years and "Presidents have desperately wanted and desired" it. He claimed that without this ballroom, "no future President, living in the White House, can ever be Safe and Secure at Events, Future Inaugurations, or Global Summits."
While Trump's warning might be purely co -incidental and in line with his push for his ballroom, the incident and the remark has gotten the internet talking. In another post last week, the President said that the "Trump Hating Judge, for the first time in History, wants Congress to pay Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for a Glorious Ballroom, instead of accepting Donations from Great American Companies and Citizens." He continued to target his anger at the judge, saying, "this highly political Judge, and his illegal overreach, is out of control, and costing our Nation greatly. This is a mockery to our Court System!" He again came back to the point of national security in the same post, saying, "The Ballroom is deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project."
Trump wants to build a massive $400 million White House State Ballroom approximately of 22,000-square-foot banquet hall capable of hosting 1,350 guests. However, the more interesting part is that the military is proposed to construct a "massive military complex" beneath the ballroom, that would expand the existing Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC). The structure is planned with a drone-proof and missile-resistant steel roof, as well as high-grade bulletproof and blast-proof glass. Trump has stated the facility will include "biodefense all over" and secure air-handling systems to prevent airborne attacks. The project requires the total demolition of the historic East Wing built in 1902. The administration argues the project is a "top secret" military necessity for national security
US President Donald Trump faced a major security scare when a gunman open fired at the screening area of the gala event. Trump and others from his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted off the stage by US Secret Service agents. The security forces pinned down the suspect and ensured that no one was harmed.
Suspected gunman was identified as 31-year old Cole Tomas Allen who lives in California. Officials said that he is acting alone. An anti-Christian, anti-Trump manifesto has been released in which he has said that he cannot allow a “peadophile, rapist” to coat his “hands with his crimes.” He also said that he wanted to cry for all the things that the “this administration” has done. However, he did not name Trump or anyone from his administration directly.