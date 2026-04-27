/Trump's 'no future president will be safe' warning resurfaces as he pushes for WH ballroom after shooting incident

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 26) used the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington as a push to his plans to construct a huge ballroom next to the White House that is currently facing legal challenges. "What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Incidentally, just a week ago Trump had warned that no US presidents are safe and the shooting incident is now being used to justify his $400-million passion project. "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House," Trump wrote. Additionally, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted a letter from the Department of Justice insisting that a lawsuit preventing the construction of ballroom be dropped for security reasons