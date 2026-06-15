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Thirty-four human foetuses found in garden of Polish female doctor's, probe underway

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 20:12 IST
Thirty-four human foetuses found in garden of Polish female doctor's, probe underway

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

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The charges against Poland female doctor include desecrating human remains, improper disposal of medical waste, and leaving hazardous materials in an unauthorised location.

A female doctor in Poland was taken into custody after 34 human fetuses were found buried in her garden at the former home, the officials said on Monday. The doctor, identified as Magdalena H., a 57-year-old medical pathologist having no previous criminal record, is suspected of using the foetuses to perform experiments, resulting in her now facing up to 12 years in prison.


The case has sparked widespread controversy in predominantly Catholic Poland, with many people questioning how the doctor was able to obtain the remains of unborn babies in a country known for having some of Europe's toughest abortion regulations. However, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said investigators have found so far no evidence that the foetuses were linked through illegal abortions.


The charges against the doctor include desecrating human remains, improper disposal of medical waste, and leaving hazardous materials in an unauthorised location. Last week, officials launched an investigation after medical waste was reportedly uncovered during construction work at her former residence in the southeastern village of Lutoryz.

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Foetuses used for research purposes

A large-scale search operation involving dozens of police officers, sniffer dogs, and ground-penetrating radar led to the discovery of at least 34 foetuses buried in the property's garden. According to Krzysztof Ciechanowski, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office in Rzeszów, the biological material was likely used by the detained woman for research purposes.

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According to AFP, Poland's Radio Eska, Magdalena H. had omitted the foetuses amid the Covid-19 pandemic from a hospital in Rzeszow where she worked in order to conduct experiments at home. Along with the bodies, tens of thousands of microscope slides, "fragments of documentation", and paraffin blocks were discovered during the search.


The doctor was arrested on Friday and placed in pre-trial detention for three months. During a court hearing, she denied the charges but acknowledged that she had transported and buried the human foetuses discovered on her property, along with other medical waste, according to the prosecutor's spokesperson. Investigators have not yet established the identities of the foetuses, and authorities are still examining whether Magdalena H., whose surname has not been disclosed in line with Polish privacy regulations, acted independently or with the involvement of others.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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