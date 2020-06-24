The room where it happened: A tell-all book or just exaggerated memoir

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed in his new book that President Donald Trump personally asked Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 presidential election.

In the book, 'The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir', Bolton writes that 'He (Trump) then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming US Presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win'.

Trump's dealings with China go back to pre-white house years. In 2008 he signed a deal with the Chinese Evergrande Group. In 2012, Trump inked another deal with a Chinese Corporation. This time it was for developing a property in Beijing. In 2016, he reportedly wanted to build Trump hotels in 20 to 30 Chinese Cities. In 2017, Trump roped in 2 Chinese companies to construct a golf resort in Dubai.

These incidents prove that Trump's communication or dealing with China isn't new. In fact, reports claim the Bank of China supplied a large sum of money for Trump's real-estate deals.

Since Trump entered the White House, he has been pretty harsh on China. Experts say Trump has single-handedly changed the geopolitical tactics. From declaring a trade war on China and banning Huawei. To calling covid-19 a Wuhan virus. Trump has spared no opportunity to take on China. He has even claimed that China wants him to lose the 2020 race. He said and I quote: China will do anything they can to have me lose this race.

But Trump's ties with China has not always been all pessimistic. There have been better moments. Mostly, during the initial years of the presidency. In November 2017, he visited China. During the state visit, Trump's granddaughter--Arabella Kushner sang a Chinese song and recited poetry in Mandarin.

In April that year too--Arabella had recited poetry in Mandarin. This was during Xi's visit united states. There have also been occasions when Trump has been soft on China.

Bolton points out that the president was not keen on issuing a statement on the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square. There is something else that trump has been pretty silent on — the persecution of Uighurs. Trump has also not spoken much on the issue of 2 Canadian citizens being held in China.

Trump's dealings with China is full of flip-flops not too atypical of Trump. Coming back to the question-- is there a possibility that trump asked China to interfere in the upcoming US Elections.

Here's what I think first, nothing can be ruled out. Trump is not a fan of playing safe. But at the same time, one cannot rule out the possibility of an election plot. You see, Trump is a kind of leader who reacts to anything under the sun. Throw a Chinese conspiracy theory at him— and trump reaction will compel thousands to consider a 'maybe’.

And this is something-- Democrats can cashing on. Finally, the claim has been made by Bolton.

There have been cases in the past of people writing books about their time working jobs with access to highly classified information and having their profits taken. And here are chances that Bolton might have exaggerated things to sell more copies.