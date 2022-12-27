'The enemy' knows Moscow's plans for demilitarisation, says Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned that "the enemy" Ukraine knows Moscow's proposals for settlement and that if Kyiv fails to fulfil them for good the Russian army will take the matter into their own hands and decide the issue.

"Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," said Lavrov as per a TASS agency report.

Watch | Putin hosts traditional CIS summit; leaders to discuss cooperation plans

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army," he added.

This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that his country is open to talks blaming neighbour Ukraine and its allies for the lack thereof.

It has been 11 months since Putin ordered the so-called special military operation and in this time thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and infrastructure worth millions demolished, Lavrov also remarked that how long the conflict will stretch depends on Ukraine, "the ball is in the regime's court and Washington behind it."

Moscow has since the beginning of the offensive called it a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "denazify" Ukraine. However, Kyiv and its western allies call it a war and an imperial-style aggression to grab land.

Ukraine has ruled out ascending land to Moscow in return for peace and has for months demanded that its aggressor relinquish all territory. In September Russia also held four referendums the results of which were termed bogus, and illegal by Kyiv and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies)

