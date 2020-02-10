The Coronavirus FAQs: Myths vs facts

It is not just the Wuhan virus that's spreading, there are also rumours and misconceptions about it. Several social media posts and WhatsApp forwards have created a sense of fear in the hearts of people. While staying safe and taking necessary precautions are non-negotiable. One must also know what's a myth and what's not.

Is seafood safe?

Yes, The coronavirus may have started from the wet markets of Wuhan.But no clear link has been established between sea animals and coronavirus.

So, it is safe to eat seafood as long as it is well-cooked.

Is it safe to eat meat?

Again, there is also no evidence linking meat-eating to coronavirus. That said, this may not be the right time to be adventurous with food.Eating bats is not advisable.

Should you say no to Chinese cuisine?

There are some WhatsApp forwards that are asking people to avoid Chinese food. They have no basis. Most of the Chinese food joints buy their supplies locally.

Which means, your noodles, soups and dumplings are safe.

Are parcels from China safe?

The coronavirus has hit china's online sales. Costumers fear that packages from china may carry the virus. This is impossible. The Novel Coronavirus is fragile outside the human body. It can live on hard surfaces only for a few hours.Plus, the only way it spreads — is through close contact with those who are infected.Just to be doubly safe, you can always wear gloves while receiving the parcel. And just make sure you safely dispose of the gloves.

Is it safe to board a plane?

Ideally, you should avoid flights. Yes, thermal sensors have been installed at all major airports around the world.And several countries have stopped flights to and from China.But there is no guarantee that every person boarding the flight... Or at the airport is virus-free.Then again, aeroplanes and airports are as risky as subways, movie theatres, grocery stores or local buses. So, the best way to stay safe is to avoid crowded places.

Will raise your nose or gurgling keep you safe?Should you stock up on saline water and mouthwash?

Reports say rising your nose with saline or gurgling mouthwash will help in avoiding the Wuhan virus. Its a myth.

Garlic, new best friend?

Binging on garlic or sesame oil cannot keep you safe from the Wuhan virus. Even face masks aren't any good. Unless the ones with the virus are wearing it.

What should you do?

Wash your hands with soap regularly. Stay away from people who show signs of the virus. And above all, see a doctor if you are feeling sick.