The Capitals: Paris, New Delhi's 'strategic' march goes beyond Indo-Pacific

In a synthesis of symbolism and substance, French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic Day visit to New Delhi followed that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Paris, on July 14, 2023 — the French National Day. For the two leaders to be the Guests of Honour at the successive National days respectively, "is unprecedented and a high point in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the declaration of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in an official readout.

Since the signing of their strategic partnership in 1998, and whose 25th anniversary was celebrated in 2023, New Delhi and Paris have developed intense bilateral military cooperation.

This proximity is explained in particular by a shared vision of the issues in the Indo-Pacific. In a region that has become the new epicentre of commercial, diplomatic, and military relations on the planet, the two nations want to work to stabilise and secure this strategic area.

But the top highlight of Macron's India visit was the agreement between New Delhi and Paris to intensify their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building on the joint surveillance missions carried out from the French island territory of La Reunion in 2020 and 2022.

"They also welcomed the extension of those interactions in India’s maritime neighbourhood. These interactions may contribute positively to the securitization of strategic sea lanes of communication," the Indian readout said.

New Delhi and Paris also recalled the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) forged on the margins of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023.

French President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in this historic initiative.

The two leaders agreed that this project would be of great strategic importance and would significantly enhance the potential and resilience of the flow of commerce and energy between India, Middle East and Europe.