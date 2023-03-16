Thaw in relations? Japan and S Korea agree to end hostilities, start shuttle diplomacy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Tokyo on Thursday in what was the first official bilateral meeting between the leaders of the two countries in over 12 years. Post the meeting, both nations agreed to resume 'shuttle diplomacy', whilst announcing relaxation in trade controls.

"We agreed on the resumption of shuttle diplomacy by leaders of Japan and South Korea, no matter what the format of the trips," Kishida told reporters.

Japanese media has reported that Kishida may invite Yoon to the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May and later return the favour by visiting the capital city of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's trade ministry announced it will restore the status quo after restricting exports to South Korea, nearly four years ago. Under the restriction, S Korea could not get its hands on key materials needed for building semiconductors.

The thaw in the relationship is a welcome change after over 100 years of hostility kept the two nations at bay. The Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula for over 35 years was the primary reason for the distance in communication.

However, with an increasingly buoyant China and a rogue North Korea in the neighbourhood, both Asian economies were forced to band together and form a united front.

Hours before the meeting of the two leaders, North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile to flex its muscles and suggest it didn't approve of the marriage.

"As seen from North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch this morning before I left for Tokyo, North Korea's ever-increasing nuclear missile threat poses a great threat to peace and stability. Korea and Japan must closely cooperate in solidarity to wisely deal with these illegal threats," said Yoon.

US, the mutual ally of Tokyo and Seoul had long been batting for the alliance to come to fruition. If the two countries manage to remain cordial, it may prove to be a key element in US and Biden's quest for superiority in the Indo-Pacific against China.

(With inputs from agencies)