Thailand revokes visa of Swiss man, charges him with assault for ‘kicking’ local woman

Thai officials have revoked the visa of a Swiss man living in Phuket after reports that he allegedly kicked a local woman for sitting on the steps near his rented villa. On Wednesday (Mar 6) he was also charged with assault. Thai officials were forced to intervene amid growing backlash over the case.

What we know about the alleged incident

The Swiss man was identified as Urs Fehr, a 45-year-old managing director of an elephant sanctuary in Thailand, according to local media reports. Fehr and his Thai wife Khanuengnit said they thought that Dr Thandao Chandam, 26, was intruding on their property and later apologised.

The incident took place on February 24, when Dr Thandao was allegedly kicked by Fehr in her back when she and her friend were sitting on the steps outside their rented villa.

The Swiss man later claimed that he did not intentionally kick the 26-year-old and slipped while approaching her, reported Bangkok Post. However, the incident has sparked outrage among the locals with many calling on Thai officials to revoke Fehr’s visa.

The local media reported that the officials later found out that the steps which Dr Thandao and her friend were sitting on were built illegally on public land and have since ordered their removal.

Thailand revokes Fehr’s visa

Amid reports about the incident and the backlash that followed Thailand’s immigration bureau has revoked Fehr’s visa, reported Bangkok Post, on Thursday (Mar 7). This was after the immigration officials deemed the Swiss man’s behaviour a ‘threat to social peace.’

Phuket police chief Sinlert Sukhum on Wednesday said that the 45-year-old has also been charged with physical and mental assault after the doctor’s complaint and that the police are still investigating the incident.

The Swiss man, on Thursday, was also charged and fined for a road rage incident against an ambulance driver in December 2023.

The police and immigration officials said they would detain Fehr but he can remain in Thailand for now to defend himself in the assault case.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals who said “foreigners are occupying too many areas,” one of the protesters told the Bangkok Post.