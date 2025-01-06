A disturbing video from Beaumont, Texas, shows a police officer being thrown from a moving car while trying to arrest a woman early Friday morning.

Video footage from the scene shows the officer was chasing 28-year-old Jamaysha Butler, who fled into a convertible in a parking lot on Phelan Boulevard. As the officer jumped into the back seat to stop her, Butler sped off, causing him to fall head-first onto the pavement.

NEW: Two women arrested after a police officer suffered a brutal head injury while trying to stop one of the women from fleeing the scene.



The police officer was sent to the hospital for a head injury and remains in serious condition.



Onlookers' reaction

As the injured officer lay unconscious on the ground, a group of young bystanders responded with laughter and cheers. The lack of concern for the officer’s condition has drawn widespread condemnation on social media.

Police statement on the incident

In a Facebook post, Beaumont Police detailed the sequence of events, stating that the incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. at Little Woodrow’s parking lot on Phelan Boulevard. “During the confrontation, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, causing the officer to sustain a serious head injury,” the statement read.

Suspects' criminal histories

Police also revealed that both Butler and Bell have previous criminal records, further highlighting their history of run-ins with the law.

Suspects arrested

Police later arrested Butler, charging her with Intoxication Assault and Evading Detention, both involving serious injury to a peace officer. Another woman, 22-year-old Melissa Bell, was also taken into custody. Bell allegedly kicked the officer while he was being escorted to a patrol car. She faces charges including public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

According to Beaumont Police, Bell faces multiple charges, including public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, and interference with public duties. Both suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

