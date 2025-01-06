North Korea launched a suspected medium-range ballistic missile on Monday (Jan 6) from the area near Pyongyang towards the East Sea. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch, which occurred around noon.

Blinken condemns North Korea’s actions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting South Korea at the time, strongly criticised the missile test. Calling it "yet another violation of multiple Security Council resolutions," Blinken emphasised the Biden administration’s willingness to engage with North Korea without preconditions, despite repeated provocations.

Blinken highlighted the importance of trilateral collaboration between the US, South Korea, and Japan, noting that joint efforts have strengthened real-time information sharing and enhanced collective defence. The missile launch, he said, serves as a stark reminder of the need for such cooperation.

Japan’s strong reaction to the missile test

Japan swiftly condemned North Korea’s missile launch. Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, speaking from Indonesia, described the incident as a “grave threat” to Japan’s national security and regional peace. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also expressed deep concern over North Korea’s advancing missile technology, urging the country to bolster its defences."

“The frequency of these launches and the evident improvement in technology demand that we redouble our efforts to strengthen deterrence,” Ishiba said during a press conference. He stressed Japan’s commitment to safeguarding its peace and independence.

The missile test marks the latest in a series of provocations by North Korea, with the last known ballistic missile launch occurring on November 5. In response, the US, South Korea, and Japan have intensified military drills and strengthened regional alliances to counter potential threats.

