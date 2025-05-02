Texas has introduced a new bill that has made it mandatory to disclose if a political ad is AI-generated/altered images, videos or audio of a candidate. The bill - HB 366 bill - has made it compulsory for for digitally altered media to be labelled such as if it is used by any candidate or campaign group that spends any amount over $100 on political advertising.

The bill was presented by Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) and was passed with a 102-40 vote.

What is the bill and its aim?

The HB 366 bill is aimed at countering misleading or deceptive media, amid the immense rise of artificial intelligence. It says that the labelling of any AI-altered media is a must as otherwise, it poses a threat to "election integrity". This simply means that if an AI-generated ad is being run on the internet, it must say "did not occur in reality".

The consequences

The bill further says that anyone found in violation of the law will tend to face Class A misdemeanour charges. The offender can face a year in jail or a $4,000 fine.

The opposition to the bill

“We're banning political memes and giving people up to a year in jail for failing to attach a disclosure to a cartoon," state Representative Shelley Luther, said on the social media platform X.

"Democrats, of course, are rallying around this bill. What a joke," she added.

Curious what the Texas House is doing today?



I'll tell you: We're banning political memes and giving people up to a year in jail for failing to attach a disclosure to a cartoon.



Democrats, of course, are rallying around this bill. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/OHJuMlH36U — Shelley Luther (@ShelleyLuther) April 30, 2025

