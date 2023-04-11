AI generated news presenter 'Fedha' unveiled in Kuwait

An artificial intelligence-generated virtual news presenter that will read internet bulletins has been unveiled by a Kuwaiti media organisation. On Saturday, "Fedha" appeared as a picture of a woman with her light-colored hair exposed and wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website. "Hello, my name is Fedha, and I work for Kuwait News as the country's first artificial intelligence-based presenter. What sort of news do you like to read? I'd want to hear your thoughts," she said in traditional Arabic.