Texas' El Paso at 'breaking point', infant dies in heartbreaking incident amid soaring migrant influx

The city of El Paso, Texas, is finding itself on the brink of a crisis as an unprecedented surge of migrants flood the US-Mexico border. This humanitarian catastrophe has been exacerbated by the tragic death of an infant, along the border road near the Mariposa Port of Entry.

Giving details of this heartbreaking incident, US Customs and Border Protection said, "Early this morning, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the U.S Border Patrol station in Nogales, AZ, encountered a mother and infant along the border road near the Mariposa Port of Entry and immediately transported them to the nearby Nogales Border Patrol station to receive medical attention."

"Upon arrival at the station, the CBP contracted-medical provider and a U.S. Border Patrol emergency medical technician began resuscitation efforts on the infant who was not breathing while awaiting the arrival of local emergency medical services. Upon arrival, local EMS personnel transported the infant to a nearby hospital where she was declared deceased," it added.

El Paso reaches 'breaking point'

Mayor Oscar Leeser said El Paso is at "a breaking point" as it struggles to cope with the daily arrival of more than 2,000 asylum seekers. He said that this large number of asylum seekers exceed the city's shelter capacity and is stretching its resources to the limit.

Also Read | Japan delays bill aimed at preventing sex offenders from working with children

"The city of El Paso only has so many resources, and we have come to... a breaking point right now," Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

Influx of Venezuelan asylum seekers

The overwhelming majority of migrants are fleeing Venezuela, contributing to the larger wave of immigrants who have undertaken treacherous journeys. They often rely on buses and cargo trains to reach Mexican border towns adjacent to San Diego, California, as well as the Texan cities of El Paso and Eagle Pass.

While migrant numbers have seen a decline in recent months, this sudden and dramatic resurgence has reignited political debates and placed US President Joe Biden under increased scrutiny in the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 election season.

Mayor Leeser announced at a news conference that El Paso is taking measures to address the crisis by planning to open a new shelter.

In a bid to alleviate the strain on local resources, the city chartered five buses on Saturday (September 23) to transport migrants to cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver.