Tesla owner forced to cancel Christmas plans as the car would not charge in freezing weather

Christmas is a day of celebrations and joy for people across the world. However, for Domenick Nati, a Virginia resident, it became an occasion of agony after his Tesla S electric car left him hanging in the worst possible way.

According to an Insider report, Nati had to cancel his Christmas plans after his Tesla would not get charged, even after being plugged into the supercharger. Nati attributed the failure to the extremely frigid temperature (-7 degrees celsius) outside.

"Two hours went by and not much changed. It was very slow and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually, it stopped charging altogether," Nati told the publication.

"I have no other vehicle so I decided to see if it just needed more time. Hours went by and with only 19 miles left to empty, I chose to leave the car plugged in and get a ride back to my house," he added.

The Tesla owner approached the company's customer support to resolve the issue but nobody responded to him.

Nati later took to his TikTok account to share his ordeal with several netizens asking Elon Musk if the freezing temperatures did have an impact on the charging capacity of the car.

After posting the video, Nati revealed that a lot of customers who faced similar problems had reached out to him.

"Since I posted the video, a lot of people have mentioned having the same issue. Some fellow Tesla owners have even messaged me to see if I have found a solution."

Tesla on its official website claims that the Tesla supercharger is the fastest charging option which can charge the car in 15 minutes.

"The Tesla Supercharger is the fastest charging option when you're away from home, allowing you to charge your car up to 200 miles in 15 minutes," reads the charging description.

Lately, Tesla has been undergoing a crisis with the stock price of the company touching new lows on an almost daily basis.

Such has been the gravity of the crisis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he won't be selling any Tesla shares in the coming 18-24 months to pacify shareholders of the company.

Moreover, the company has had to recall millions of cars throughout the year due to different problems.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, the EV company has recalled more than 3.7 million vehicles in 19 US recall campaigns in 2022 alone.

(With inputs from agencies)