Tesla CEO Elon Musk tesifies for in federal court over 2018 buyout tweet

Friday as a part of a trial over a 2018 tweet in which he claimed to have funding secured to take Tesla private.

Wearing a dark suit over a white button-down shirt, the billionaire testified for less than 30 minutes before the court adjourned on Monday, Guardian reported.

The CEO in the San Francisco federal courtroom defending himself said "just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly."

The testimony trial in San Francisco focuses on allegations that Musk led when he sent the tweet, costing investors.

The testimony began with questions about his recent purchase of Twitter.

During the testimony, an investor named Timothy Fries told the jury how he lost almost $5,000 buying Tesla stock after Musk tweeted the post.

Musk has claimed that most of his tweets don't affect Tesla's stock.

He spoke softly and described the difficulties the company went through the time he tweeted that "secured fund" including bets by shot-sellers that Tesla's stocks will fall.

Musk's attorney Alex Spiro told the jury that due to the fearing of leaks to the media of his deal in Suadi, Musk tried to protect the "everyday shareholder" by posting this tweet, which contained "technical inaccuracies."

A jury of nine will decide whether the tweet artificially inflated Tesla's share price by playing up the stocks for the deal and if so, by how much.

