British tennis player Harriet Dart drew severe social media backlash for the 'stinky' comments she made on her opponent Lois Boisson during Rouen Open on Tuesday (Apr 14). Dart, who lost the match 6-0, 6-3, had asked the chair umpire during the changeover to tell Boisson to put on deodorant.

Advertisment

The comment by Dart was picked up during the broadcast and she was called out by fans for her statement.

"Can you ask her to put on deodorant? She smells really bad," Dart was heard saying to the umpire against the Frenchwoman.

Also Read - IPL 2025 | KKR's Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje's bats fail gauge check in loss vs PBKS - WATCH

Advertisment

After the backlash, however, Dart apologized for her comments and put up a post on social media platform Instagram which read: "It was a comment made in the heat of the moment and I truly regret it. It's not the way I want to behave and I take full responsibility," Dart wrote. "I have a lot of respect for Lois and the way she competed today. I'll learn from this and move on."

Dart's counterpart Boisson, however, was rather chill about the comments and took it lightly. She also put up a story post on Instagram with deodorant brand Dove. She used a Dove deodorant image over hand and wrote "apparently need a collab." Have a look at the post below:

Lois Boisson was too cool about stinky comments Photograph: (Instagram)

Advertisment

The win also was sweet for Boisson, who is ranked 303rd in world and was making a comeback after the injury break. Dart, on the other hand, is ranked 62 in the world but her games wasn't up to the mark at all.

The Brit had six chances to win break points in the two-set match but failed to convert any one of them to her advantage.