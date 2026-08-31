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'Tehran not looking for war but...': Pezeshkian warns as Iran strikes American base in UAE

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:08 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:09 IST
'Tehran not looking for war but...': Pezeshkian warns as Iran strikes American base in UAE

Iran says it attacked US-linked military targets in West Asia

Story highlights

Iran says it attacked US-linked military targets in the UAE and Jordan in retaliation for a US strike on Larak Island. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a decisive response to further aggression, while tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s Kharg Island.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said on Monday (Aug 31) that Tehran “is not looking for war” but will also “never sit still in the face of any aggression." This was his first comments since the US’ weekend attack on Iran’s Larak Island. Speaking before departing for Kyrgyzstan for 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is being held in Bishkek, he said that Iran would respond firmly to any further attacks and will give a "decisive response to the aggressors” if attacked. This comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it attacked the United Arab Emirates’ Al Minhad Air Base with drones and US military targets in Jordan.

Iran foreign ministry's statement

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After the attack, in a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the country’s armed forces struck US military bases in Jordan in response to a US attack on Larak Island. The ministry said the US bases in Jordan had been used to launch and support the attack on Larak that killed and wounded members of Iran’s armed forces and civilians. IRGC claims it shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz.


Last week, Pezeshkian called for an end to the months-long war with the United States, stating that Tehran holds a position of strength as diplomatic talks remain stalled. “It is better that we bring the war to an end now as we are in a position of power and dignity,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with doctors on Friday. “The whole world acknowledges our victory and emphasises that America has attacked our schools, hospitals and infrastructure in violation of all regulations and is hated around the world.” Trump also repeated his position that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon in an interview with Fox News, describing Iran’s leadership as “very violent, evil people.”

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The attack on Larak Island was first US attack on Iran since President Donald Trump paused a renewed military campaign in late July. Larak Island is a small Iranian island located off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, east of Qeshm Island and south of Hormuz Island. It is part of Hormozgan province. Hinting of more attacks, Trump ​posted an AI video with a one-line caption claiming US forces is attacking Kharg Island. “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens,” he wrote, without providing any further details or context.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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