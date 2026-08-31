/Iran’s IRGC attacks US military targets in Jordan, claims destruction of fighter deployment sites

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday (local time) launched an attack on US military targets in Jordan, according to Iranian state media. This comes after US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island situated in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. IGRC said that Sunday's attack killed and wounded several people, and vowed “response and punishment.” After the attack in Jordan, the IRGC claimed its strikes “destroyed the technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites."

“The American-Zionist adversary, once more acting out of frustration over its domestic challenges and waning influence in the region, aims to resurrect its malevolent presence and sway public perception," the IRGC statement read before the attack. “Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the statement said after the attack.

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After the attack, Jordan's army said that it had intercepted eight missiles. "Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the Kingdom's airspace at dawn today, Monday," Jordan's armed forces said in a statement, quoting the army's spokesperson, reported by the state Petra News Agency. The US strike is the first known attack on Iran since President Donald Trump paused a renewed military campaign in late July. Larak Island is a small Iranian island located off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, east of Qeshm Island and south of Hormuz Island. It is part of Hormozgan province.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran “is not looking for war,” but would “never sit still in the face of any aggression” either. Pezeshkian made the comments, as he was leaving for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. According to Iran’s Fars news agency, Pezeshkian said that Iran “will give a decisive response to the aggressors” if attacked. “Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will challenge everyone,” he added.