Tech bigwigs meet US Congress to discuss AI regulation

Top tech titans in the US met the lawmakers on Wednesday (September 13) at Capitol Hill to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates and Sam Altman were among those who attended the forum.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader of the US Senate, invited the tech bigwigs to draw up legislation to better control the technology. Schumer has planned a series of closed-door AI Innovation forums, where the pros and cons of the technology would be debated.

"Today, we begin an enormous and complex and vital undertaking: building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy that Congress can pass," Schumer told the meeting.

Tesla boss Musk, known for his critical views regarding AI, praised Schumer for the forum before stating that a 'referee' was needed to regulate the technology.

"It's important for us to have a referee," Musk told reporters, adding that a regulator would "ensure that companies take actions that are safe and in the interest of the general public".

Earlier this year, Musk and a group of AI experts had called for a six-month pause in development of AI systems, citing potential risks to society.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg urged Congress to "engage with AI to support innovation and safeguards".

"This is an emerging technology, there are important equities to balance here, and the government is ultimately responsible for that," said Zuckerberg, adding that it was "better that the standard is set by American companies that can work with our government to shape these models on important issues".

Meanwhile, Altman, whose OpenAI company developed ChatGPT that accelerated the wave of AI tech, took a circumspect position.

"I’m very optimistic about (AI), but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be some rockiness along the way. I have been very impressed with our interactions with lawmakers even though I know our industry loves to dig on them," said Altman.

It remains to be seen if the US Congress can pass any legislation to curb the AI innovators, especially at a time when polarisation is at an all-time high in the political corridors of Washington. With the 2024 presidential election on line, an elegant solution to the AI problem might be a far cry, but the forums by Schumer may have started a conversation at least, the experts said.

