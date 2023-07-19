Talks to bring back Ukrainian children 'abducted' by Russia on since April: Report

Talks to bring home thousands of Ukraine children that have been "abducted" by Russia have reportedly been underway since April.

On Wednesday, talking to Reuters, a source with knowledge of the discussions, confirmed a previous Finance Times report that Saudi Arabia and Turkey are trying to mediate the repatriation efforts and bring home Ukrainian children that have been taken to Russia, and placed in children's homes or even adopted by Russian families.

Talks going on for months

"The Turks and the Saudis especially have been showing an interest in bringing Ukrainian children back," the source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

As per the Reuters source, talks had been going on since April, but they could've started earlier.

The individual reportedly failed to disclose the status of the talks. They, however, expressed doubt that a deal would be reached and said it would depend on Russian President Vladimir Putin accepting he's a "war criminal".

"For him to give (the children) back would mean that he agrees that he's a war criminal."

On Tuesday, quoting four people, a Financial Times report said that the discussions have been underway for several months.

Abduction of Ukrainian children

Ukraine has accused Russia of illegally carrying out the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children. Russia has, however, denied the "abduction" allegation and says they were transported for their own safety, and to save the children from the horrors of the war.

In March, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war crime of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. At the time, another warrant on similar charges was also issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

As per Kyiv's estimates, nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since the beginning of the invasion. Of these only 385 children have been repatriated, show Ukrainian official figures.

(With inputs from agencies)





