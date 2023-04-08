31 children that Russia 'stole' return home to Ukraine

Thirty-one Ukrainian children who were illegally taken to Russia have been brought back to their home country. AFP reports that the children were taken from Ukrainian territories that, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, have been annexed by Moscow. As per the Save Ukraine charity, the children had been taken from the nation's northeastern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson.

Taking to social media, Mykola Kuleba, head of the Save Ukraine charity said, "today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories."

Save Ukraine, the charity that as per AFP fights what it calls illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory on Friday said that the illegally transported kids and their relatives have crossed into Kyiv-controlled territory.

Footage released by the charity shows children deboarding a bus and being greeted by Save Ukraine representatives.

Сhildren abducted by Russians from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions have been reunited with their families after several months of separation. They are now safe but in need of psychological and physical recovery.



As per Kuleba, this was the "most difficult" of the charity's missions to date.

Kyiv claims that since the beginning of the Ukraine War, more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia. Moscow denied the allegations and says it has saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of the war.

However, last month over the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another warrant on similar charges was also issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

(With inputs from agencies)

