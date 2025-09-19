/Taliban releases British couple, Peter and Barbie, after Qatar mediation. Here's all about the case

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 15:44 IST
Peter and Barbie (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The British couple who were detained by the Taliban have been released, news agency AFP reported on Friday (September 19). The couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, were in detention sicne a few months and were freed after the mediation by Qatar. 

The British couple who were detained by the Taliban have been released, news agency AFP reported on Friday (September 19). The couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, were in detention sicne a few months and were freed after the mediation by Qatar.

"Barbie and Peter Reynolds have been safely released from detention in Afghanistan following mediation led by Qatar. The Qataris had been engaged with the Afghan authorities for many months, working in close coordination with the British government," the official said, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter told AFP.

The Talibanauthorities also confirmed the release of the couple.

"Two British nationals named Peter and Barbara Reynolds, who had violated the laws of Afghanistan, were released from custody today following the judicial process," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on social media, the French news agency reported.

"The Qataris had been engaged with the Afghan authorities for many months, working in close coordination with the British government," he added.

What was the case?

The couple, in their late 70s, who spent decades of their life educating Afghan girls, were detained in a crackdown by the Taliban.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife, Barbie, 75, were detained by the current Afghanistan government led by the Taliban on February 1, 2025. They were scheduled to appear in court for the case proceeding on Saturday (March 13), but at the "last moment," they were informed that the hearing had been delayed.

The couple who had been running training projects in Afghanistan for 18 years - including one that involved training mothers and children - spent months in jail.

