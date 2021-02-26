Taking COVID vaccine may prevent you from entering China: Report

China is stopping anyone without proof of being COVID negative and that of absence of a particular antibody. This antibody forms in a patient when he takes a COVID vaccine. South China Morning Post said that travellers to China, even Chinese citizens are being denied entry if they were found to carry a specific antibody.

As per the report, China has been insisting a test for antibody called immunoglobulin M ( IgM) since November. Chinese embassies screen the documents of those wanting to travel to China. If everything is in order, the embassies issue green health code via mobile app to the traveller. He can then board the plane.

For the green health code, travellers are required to produce negative test results for COVID-19 and IgM within 48 hours prior to boarding the plane.

China was the world's first hotspot of coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak originated in Wuhan. China has faced global criticism and has also faced allegations that coronavirus was developed in a lab. China has vehemently denied this and instead made counter-allegations that the virus was brought to the country by foreign powers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) probe into the origin of pandemic in China did not yield much. The probe team was very closely followed by Chinese authorities as it visited different locations in the country.