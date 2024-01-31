Taiwan fumes over China’s ‘unilateral’ change to Taiwan Strait status quo; detects Chinese vessels, aircraft

Taiwan’s government expressed its anger after China “unilaterally” changed a flight path close to the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait and accused Beijing of deliberately trying to change the status quo for possible military reasons. This comes a day after China said it is opening flight paths near the unofficial border between the self-governed island and the mainland.

What did China say?

In a statement, late Tuesday (Jan 30), the Chinese civil aviation administration said starting Thursday (Feb 1) it will cancel the “offset measure” for the southbound operation of the M503 flight route. The route in question is just west of the strait’s median line.

China has also said that it is opening routes from west to east – towards Taiwan – on two flight paths from the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Fuzhou which are close to the Taiwanese-controlled island groups of Kinmen and Matsu, and have regular flights to Taiwan.

The median line has served as an unofficial border between Chinese-claimed self-governed Taiwan and mainland China.

However, Beijing has repeatedly denied the existence of the barrier and regularly sends PLA vessels and aircraft, in a bid to pressure Taipei to accept its sovereignty claims, which Taiwan has long rejected.

Taiwan responds to ‘unilateral’ change

Taiwan’s civil aviation administration and China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council have labelled the moves as “unilateral” and said they strongly protest it.

The council said China is ignoring flight safety, disrespecting Taiwan and even accused Beijing of trying to make these changes for political or military considerations under the guise of civil aviation to possibly change the status quo in the strait.

It added, “If the mainland side clings obstinately to its course, it must bear any serious consequences affecting cross-strait relations.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry said China’s “rude and unreasonable” actions can easily lead to an increase in tensions.

It added, “For unknown aircraft entering our air defence identification zone (ADIZ), they will be dealt with in accordance with operating procedures and emergency handling regulations to ensure the safety of our airspace.”

Chieh Chung, a military researcher at Taiwan’s National Policy Foundation told Reuters, that as per China’s new plan, the new route would be around seven kilometres from the median line. Therefore, it would reduce the warning and reaction time for Taiwan’s air defences.

He added, “It is trying to completely eliminate and deny the existence of the median line.” The ADIZ is a broad area that the Taiwanese forces patrol to give its forces more time to respond to threats.

China downplays Taiwan’s concerns

On Wednesday (Jan 31), Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office called the changes “routine” to help alleviate pressure on air space and “ensure aviation safety”.

He also said that China did not need to discuss this first with Taiwan, adding that the “so-called median line does not exist.”

In 2018, Taiwan had complained about the M503 route which is used by Chinese airlines and foreign airlines going to and from cities like Shanghai to Southeast Asia.

Taiwan detects PLA aircraft, vessels

In a statement on X, on Wednesday (Jan 31) Taiwan’s ministry of defence said that it detected seven PLA aircraft and four vessels operating around the island. The Taiwanese forces “monitored the situation and tasked appropriate forces to respond,” it added.

This comes days after Taiwan said it detected most Chinese military aircraft near the self-governed island since the election. On Saturday (Jan 27), Taiwan detected 33 military aircraft, in a 24-hour window out of which 13 crossed the median line.