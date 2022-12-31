Syria records lowest death toll in 2022 since war began, 3,825 dead including 321 children, says war monitor

A war monitor on Saturday said that this year, Syria recorded the lowest death toll since the war began a decade ago.

In 2022, at least 3,825 people died, AFP reported.

Among those killed this year, 1,627 were killed including 321 children, according to a UK-based Syrian Observatory for Uman Rights.

Around 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies.

Over 500 jihadists have died this year.

Adding more casualties, the Observatory said that some 627 government security force personnel and 217 fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad

It last year put the toll at 3,476 but revised it up to 3,882.

Although, the war has decreased a bit in the last three years following the suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Observatory told AFP a huge number of deaths occurred due to security chaos, and strikes launched by Israel and the IS group in the Syrian desert.

According to reports, the war has killed almost half a million people since it broke out a decade ago.

Türkiye, a major conflict in the war has threatened to attack the Syrian Kurds on the grounds several times.

(With inputs from agencies)

