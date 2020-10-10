Swiss woman killed by jihadist group was a missionary

A Swiss woman who has been been killed in Mali is being claimed to be the same missionary who was abducted in 2016.

The foreign ministry said Beatrice Stoeckli was a missionary who belonged to Basel and worked in Timbuktu. She was abducted from Timbuktu four years ago.

However, it has also been revealed that she was earlier, too, abducted by jihadists group in 2012, but was rescued. Later, when she was abducted in 2016, authorities were unable to rescue her.

The Islamist terrorist organization behind this is Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam Muslimeen.

The foreign ministry said the French authorities had informed them of Stoeckli's fate based on what French hostage Sophie Petronin, who was released earlier this week, had told them.

Petronin who was being held captive by the jihadist group had arrived back in France after four years. She was released by her captors along with a prominent Malian politician, Soumaila Cisse, and two Italian hostages.

Mali announced the release of Frenchwoman Sophie Petronin and Malian politician Soumaila Cisse on Thursday, alongside two Italian nationals.