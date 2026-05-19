/Swedish PM Kristersson hails progress on India-EU free trade agreement

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has described recent talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a continuation of efforts to strengthen economic and strategic partnerships, with progress on a long-awaited EU-India free trade agreement high on the agenda. In an interview with WION's Sidhant Sibal during the India-Nordic Summit, Kristersson highlighted the importance of bilateral discussions that built on PM Modi's recent visit to Sweden.

Kristersson said, "we discussed a lot about the free trade agreement between the European Union and India, and since Sweden is a very big exporter, that means a lot to us today", adding ,"We had a broader discussion also on diplomacy and the role of UN and geopolitics. They complemented each other pretty well."

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Trade remains a cornerstone of the relationship. Sweden, a major exporter of engineering goods, vehicles and high-tech products, sees significant potential in deeper access to the Indian market. Negotiations for the EU-India FTA have been ongoing for years, and both sides are keen to resolve outstanding issues around tariffs, regulations and market access. Defence cooperation also featured prominently. India's Prime Minister received a notable welcome involving Swedish fighter jets, showcasing growing military-to-military ties between the two democracies.

Asked about the welcome, Sweden PM said, “we produce our own fighter jets, we are eager to show them, and since they are extremely good at, meeting incoming aircraft. I think that was a good sign.” Sweden's Gripen fighter jets, manufactured by Saab, are see as among the world's most advanced multi-role aircraft. The display was seen as a subtle signal of Sweden's defence export ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. When asked if the demonstrations had impressed the Indian side, the Swedish leader answered cautiously: "We always show our capabilities in a friendly manner."

India has been diversifying its defence suppliers as it seeks to modernise its armed forces and reduce reliance on any single source. While no immediate deals were announced, defence was among the areas of conversation.



