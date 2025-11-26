/Supercheap suicide killer from China: This drone can travel like a cruise missile, and costs only $100,000

China has developed a suicide drone that could redefine the battles of the future, with its cruise-missile level strike range and supercheap price tag. The Feilong-300D loitering munition was created by state-owned defence company Norinco. Publicly displayed for the first time at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, Feilong 300D is not only cheap, going by its advertised cost of US$10,000, but has the long-range strike potential equalling that of cruise missiles. Recent defence industry reports have revealed more details about it, positioning the system among the cheapest long-range drones currently. Countries like UAE are reportedly mulling buying it.

Simple engineering, gasoline-powered engine

But how can a loitering munition with such capabilities be so cheap? As per available reports, the Feilong-300D has a gasoline-powered piston engine instead of a turbine. The drone's airframe employs a straightforward delta-wing configuration. These design aspects reduce manufacturing complexity, making it use commonly available fuels. By reducing cost, Norinco is looking at mass production and the expendability of the drone.

Range of 1,000 kilometres is comparable to some cruise missiles

The drone can reportedly travel up to 1,000 kilometres, which is similar to some cruise missiles, even as it remains far cheaper than such traditional strike systems.

The drone, like any typical loitering munition, can be used for both reconnaissance and strike missions.

The dual role could be attractive to militaries across the world that are seeking affordable long-range surveillance and strike machines. The Feilong-300D’s specifications could give smaller or budget-constrained states access to standoff strike capabilities, traditionally associated with expensive weapons.

Such cheap systems can be used to overwhelm enemy air defences that rely on high-cost interceptors.