/BSF recovers pitol, huge cache of heroin; seizes drones and hexacopter on Punjab border

In a major success against cross-border smuggling, BSF troops have seized narcotics, arms and drones in multiple operations over the past 24 hours. Acting on intelligence obtained from two smugglers arrested in Fazilka, BSF and Punjab Police carried out a joint search operation at Chak Tahliwala. The raid resulted in the recovery of 1 pistol, 4 magazines, 12 live rounds, 10 packets of heroin (gross weight 5.445 kg).

These timely interventions have dealt a significant blow to smuggling networks operating along the Punjab border. In continued aggressive operations against cross-border smuggling, the BSF has made several significant recoveries including one fully assembled Hexacopter drone from agricultural fields in Tarn Taran district.

During intensive search operations, BSF Recovered One DJI Air 3 drone along with pistol parts was seized near village Chak Allabaksh, Amritsar sector. One DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and one packet of heroin (gross weight 1.065 kg) were recovered from the border area of Dhani Phoola Singh in Fazilka sector.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

These swift, intelligence-driven operations have severely disrupted drone-assisted smuggling and narcotics trafficking networks along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab.