Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Tuesday (Nov 25) that Russia launched 22 missiles and more than 460 drones into Ukraine overnight, in which six people were killed, and 12 were injured. Zelensky said the strikes caused “extensive damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure” in Kyiv.

“There is also destruction in the Odesa region – the ports, food supplies, and infrastructure were hit, with no military purpose whatsoever," the Ukrainian president wrote on social media.

“The primary targets were the energy sector and everything that keeps normal life going," Zelensky added, saying that Russia also struck Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions.

“What matters most now is that all partners move toward diplomacy together,” he said.