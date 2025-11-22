/From surveillance drones to kamikaze strikes: How India’s AI-powered UAVs are changing warfare

Despite the challenges, India is accelerating its drone development drive. The integrated counter‑drone grid, fused with AI-powered command and control, is now a core part of the defence doctrine. Meanwhile, DRDO has developed FPV (first-person‑view) drones with anti-tank kamikaze capabilities. In March–April 2025, it confirmed the induction of an initial batch of such FPV loitering munitions, with plans to scale up. This growing prowess not only strengthens India’s security but also opens doors for defence exports. The transition from imported UAVs to home-grown, AI-enabled drones marks a defining chapter in India’s journey towards technological, strategic, and operational self-reliance.