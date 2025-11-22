/From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy

-India has already operationalised AI-based surveillance along sensitive borders, fusing live camera feeds, radar inputs and ground sensors to detect intrusions in real time. The Army is testing unmanned ground vehicles for logistics, mine detection and perimeter security in high-altitude regions, while AI-assisted monitoring now provides automated alerts along both the Pakistan and China frontiers.

-At sea, the Navy is inducting autonomous surface and underwater platforms for harbour defence and mine clearance, and maritime patrol assets are using machine-learning acoustic recognition to identify hostile vessels faster and more accurately. Together, these systems mark a transition from manual monitoring to predictive, AI-driven situational awareness in India’s land and maritime security.