Sunak warns of 'threats' to British democracy, takes swipe at pro-Palestinian MP George Galloway

In a rare address outside No.10 Downing Street on Friday (Mar 1) night, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a stark warning about the challenges facing British democracy. In his address, he said that British democracy is facing "intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence."

This comes a day after the Sunak met police chiefs to deliberate on ways to safeguard the "people, processes and institutions" in British democracy.

"In recent weeks and months, we've seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality," Sunak said in his address and added, "We are a country where we love our neighbours, and we are building Britain together. But I fear that our great achievement in building the world's most successful multi-ethnic multi-faith democracy is being deliberately undermined."

Taking aim at newly elected pro-Palestinian MP George Galloway, Sunak accused him of trivialising the severity of the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. The British PM termed the tragic attack on Israel by the militant group as "horror."

Notably, Galloway's victory in the Rochdale by-election after a contentious campaign added fuel to the ongoing political turmoil a day ago.

Vote on Gaza ceasefire and demonstrations

Sunak's address followed recent chaotic scenes in the British Parliament, including a tumultuous House of Commons vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Speaker's decision to prioritise MPs' safety disrupted parliamentary conventions, reflecting the growing concern over safety amid vocal protests and even death threats faced by lawmakers. “Don’t let the extremist hijack your marches,” Sunak had said to the people adding, “You have a chance in the coming weeks to show that you can protest decently, peacefully and with empathy for your fellow citizens.

The looming election has added urgency to Sunak's message, as he battles dwindling support for his governing Tories. As the Conservatives face potential internal dissent, voices calling for the return of Boris Johnson are also growing louder.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's suggestion that Rishi Sunak should reconcile with his rival underscored the deepening divisions within the party. Rishi Sunak "should swallow some pride," Kwarteng earlier said. Despite the challenges and calls for change, the prospect of Johnson's return remains contentious, particularly in light of past controversies and divisions within the party.