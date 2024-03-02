Nicaragua drags Germany to World Court for 'aiding Israel’s genocide’ in Gaza

The Central American nation of Nicaragua has dragged Germany to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly aiding acts of ‘genocide’ by Israel in Gaza. Nicaragua is also miffed at Berlin’s decision to defund the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the World Court said Friday (Mar 1).

Managua has urged the ICJ to issue emergency measures requiring Berlin to stop its military aid to Israel and reverse its decision of funding UNRWA.

Nicaragua’s allegations

Nicaragua claims Germany is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war by providing financial and military aid to Israel.

"By sending military equipment and now defunding UNRWA which provides essential support to the civilian population, Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide," Nicaragua said in its legal filings.

Nicaragua's filing adds that emergency measures were needed because of Berlin's "participation in the ongoing plausible genocide and serious breaches of international humanitarian law" in the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ is expected to set a hearing date within the coming weeks.

West’s defunding of UNRWA

Western nations, who are also major donors of UNRWA, stopped funding the organistaion after allegations surfaced regarding the involvement of 12 of its personnel in the Oct 7 terror attacks by Hamas on the Jewish nation.

Watch: Israel war: Palestinian officials accuse Israel of attack × Meanwhile, their support for Israel has remained steadfast. Germany is believed to be one of the largest arms exporters to Israel together with the United States.

On the other hand, the European Commission on Friday stressed that its funding to UNRWA was continuing. It was slated to release $54 million to the UN agency next week with a further 32 million euros to follow later.

Israel’s argument

Israel denies all the allegations of genocide, saying it is acting in self-defence.

So far, owing to Israel’s relentless pounding of the Gaza Strip, more than 30,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, most of them being women and children.

On Friday a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office OCHA said that "if something doesn't change, a famine is almost inevitable" in the besieged territory.