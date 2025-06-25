The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 board exams will be held twice a year starting from 2026. This change is expected to offer students more flexibility and reduce stress.

When will the two phases of the exam take place?

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board exams will be conducted in two phases, the first in February and the second in May. While the first phase is compulsory for all students, the second phase will be optional.

Students will have the option to improve their scores by participating in the second phase in up to three subjects, including science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

When will the CBSE announce the results?

CBSE said that the results of the first phase will be declared in April, while the second phase results will be out in June. This gives students who choose to appear for the second phase a chance to improve their marks in the same academic year.

The board has clarified that internal assessments will only be conducted once during the academic session. This is part of the new norms that aim to simplify the evaluation process and avoid duplication of effort.

This new examination structure is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), which has recommended making board exams less stressful by offering students more than one opportunity in a year.

