Strict restrictions in place at Chinese city of Wuhan amid rise in Covid cases

The Chinese city of Wuhan has gained notoriety worldwide for being ‘ground zero’ of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the situation was extremely critical at the start, the region was able to bring down the cases over time. However, in the recent past, Wuhan has seen a steady rise in cases once again and the authorities have decided to close down businesses and public transport in order to stop the infection from spreading. As part of the “Covid zero” policy adopted by China, the city will be undergoing mass testing before a decision is taken over whether a total lockdown is required.

In the recent past, China has been quite strict when it comes to dealing with places showing rise in Covid numbers. Earlier, Shanghai and parts of Beijing went through hard measures as lockdown resulted in food shortages and unhygienic living conditions for the citizens of the city.

While a lockdown has not been declared in Wuhan as of now and the measures are mainly restricted to certain districts of the region, but it will still affect around a million people.

In Jiangxia, the authorities found four cases after a long time as two were found in regular testing and two were believed to have been infected due to close proximity. This was a strong deviation from the trend that saw China maintain zero cases in most places around Wuhan.

The district will face a three-day restriction period as of now which will mean that no major gatherings will be allowed along with closure of restaurants, public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces and small clinics along with public transport, according to Reuters.

