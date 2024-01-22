Storm Isha: Thousands left without power in UK, Ireland; over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport

Storm Isha, which was set to batter “everybody” in the United Kingdom, as per forecasters, has led to major disruption in flights, and railways, and even left thousands of homes without power on Monday (Jan 22). Meanwhile, more than 100 flights were cancelled in and out of Dublin airport on Sunday (Jan 21) after the storm hit both countries overnight.

UK disrupted

Thousands of people across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and north-west England spent the night without power after heavy rains and strong winds lashed parts of the country overnight. Northumberland in north-east England recorded gusts of 159 km/h.

WATCH | UK committed to lead a NATO task force in 2024 UK Power Networks said it had restored power to most properties which lost electricity in eastern and south eastern England. However, about 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland remained without power.

As of early Monday, 8,000 homes in north-west England and 3,000 in Wales were also hit with power cuts. Additionally, around 10,500 properties in the north of Scotland were facing power outages and a further 12,000 in southern and central areas.

Scotland was among the worst hit after gusts of over 144 km/h which led to the cancellation of all train services. Meanwhile, several flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were also cancelled.

The Met Office issued yellow warning for wind was remained in place across the UK until midday.

The UK national weather agency also reiterated its previous warnings of damage to infrastructure, travel disruption, and even injuries and danger to life due to large coastal waves and loose debris flying.

The strong winds also affected flight routes. An EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Bristol, on Sunday afternoon had to be diverted to Paris, France. Since the intended journey was domestic, many passengers did not carry their passports and spent the night stranded in the terminal in Charles de Gaulle.

A video of a suitcase being blown away by the wind at Edinburgh airport also went viral.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media. Suitcases blowing around on the tarmac at Edinburgh airport #StormIsha pic.twitter.com/9NoFUSy5Lz — James H (@JamesHampson200) January 21, 2024 × Ferry companies also announced a series of cancellations in the UK. Scotland’s train services will be impacted until Network Rail Scotland has inspected tracks for damage following the storm, said ScotRail, in a post on X.

Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin airport

Several airlines operating in and out of Dublin airport cancelled 102 flights due to the storm. Isha forced 24 aborted landings by 1700 GMT, while 27 flights opted to divert to other airports, Dublin Airport said in a post on X.

ALSO READ | Severe floods hit UK after heavy rain causes major rivers to overflow

Irish weather service Met Eireann has also issued a number of severe weather warnings across the country ahead of the storm, including three red alerts – the highest level – for three counties in the west and northwest parts of the country.

Additionally, an orange weather warning was issued on Sunday for most of the country, including Dublin, which indicates that winds could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area.

About 235,000 homes and businesses across Ireland were left without power due to the storm, according to reports.

Across the North Sea, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport cancelled 130 flights scheduled for Monday (Jan 22) as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when Storm Isha reaches the Netherlands.