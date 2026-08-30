/Steel diplomacy: What the carrier teaches about power, and what India must decide

Aircraft carriers are easy to argue about because the visible parts are so large: tonnage, air wings, escorts and cost. What is harder to measure is the political choice they create. A carrier at sea is not merely an airfield that moves. It is a sovereign package of military power that can be positioned, reinforced, pulled back or left over the horizon. It can reassure without establishing a base, warn without firing, and create pressure without forcing political leadership immediately across the threshold of war.

That is why the carrier has survived repeated predictions of its irrelevance. Anti-ship missiles have become faster and longer-ranged. Submarines remain a serious threat. Space-based surveillance has made large ships harder to hide. None of this makes the carrier invulnerable. It never was. But vulnerability is not the same as irrelevance.

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For India, therefore, the debate should move beyond the familiar question of whether an aircraft carrier is too expensive or too exposed. The more useful question is, what political and military options does India want at sea over the next four decades, and what carrier force is required to create them?

That leads directly to decisions we can no longer postpone, whether India needs a third carrier to generate reliable availability, whether the next hull should repeat Vikrant or move to a larger design, what its air wing should look like, and how unmanned systems, escorts, submarines, logistics and the wider information architecture will be built around it.