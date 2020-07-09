Statue of US first Lady Melania Trump set on fire near her hometown in Slovenia

A statue of US first lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was set on fire the night of July 4, according to the artist who commissioned the piece.

The wooden sculpture was taken down the day after it was set on fire.

Brad Downey, the American artist who commissioned the sculpture of Melania Trump had it removed over the weekend after it was burned.

“I want to know why they did it,” said Downey, who had hoped the statue would foster a dialogue about the political situation in the United States, highlighting Melania Trump’s status as an immigrant married to a president sworn to reduce immigration.

In Washington, the office of Melania Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Melania is a former model, businesswoman, and the current first lady of the United States, as the wife of the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump. At first, young Melania wanted to study architecture, but she was persuaded that modelling was a better option, and she found success doing mostly print work in Europe and, later, in New York City.

She married Donald Trump in 2005; became a US citizen in 2006.



