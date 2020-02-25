Melania Trump visits Delhi government school; sits in "Happiness Class" initiative

During the Trumps' two-day visit to India, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visited a government school in Delhi to experience the Kejriwal government's brainchild "happiness class" which includes 45 minutes of the unique activity-based curriculum such as meditation and mental exercises.

Launched in July 2018, this innovative idea is a programme implemented by the government of the capital city. Students are encouraged to take part in many activities such as meditation, street plays, storytelling and others. The concept is aimed at reducing anxiety and stress among children.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted "FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites.For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school."

The first lady attended the class wearing an elegant white dress with a modest design at the government school in South Delhi's Moti Bagh. She was seated near the blackboard while teachers read out some lines from a playbook to the children.

The 45th President of the United States, accompanied with his family, landed in Delhi on Monday night after addressing people in Ahmedabad at the 'Namaste Trump' event and enjoying a tour of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

"Welcome to our school @FLOTUS! We hope you would have a great time here in #HappinessClass It's just 18 months old initiative but early results have made us confident that @HappinessDelhi is the ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we r facing worldwide," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

The US Embassy had reported that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped from the Delhi government school event where Melania Trump will attend as they did not wish to politicise the visit.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy issued a statement saying, "While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure that the focus is on education, the school, and the students."

The Deputy CM of Delhi issued a statement, offering his respect to the concerns expressed by the United States Embassy. The government of Delhi has been highlighting the work it has done for its schools, including improvements to infrastructure and quality of education.