Melania Trump's former aide to publish book: Report

A former senior aide to Melania Trump has written an “explosive” memoir detailing her 15-year friendship with the first lady, according to reports.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was appointed as an unpaid adviser to the first lady shortly after Donald Trump won the 2016 election, and she played a high-profile role in helping Melania Trump transition into the White House.

But in February 2018, Winston Wolkoff was forced out after reports that her firm had received $26m in payments to help plan Trump’s lavish inauguration ceremony in 2017 and related events. At the time, Winston Wolkoff said the firm had “retained a total of $1.62m” that was divided among staff. She has since challenged the notion that she was dismissed and claimed that she was “thrown under the bus”.

Winston Wolkoff later cooperated with federal prosecutors in Manhattan who opened an investigation into whether Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee misspent some of the record $107m it raised from donations.

The book will be titled Melania and Me, and published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on 1 September, Vanity Fair reported.

The memoir will detail Winston Wolkoff’s time “navigating the White House and East Wing”, where first ladies have offices (the president works in the West Wing). It will also include her “journey from their friendship that started in New York to [Winston Wolkoff’s] role as the First Lady’s trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington”, according to a description obtained by the magazine.