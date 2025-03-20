The Indian Trade Expo 2025, organized by the High Commission of India, Abuja, in association with the Indian Professionals Forum, was held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The two-day inaugural event which ran on March 19th and 20th, marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral trade commitments between Nigeria and India, and drew dignitaries and professionals from various sectors, both within and outside Nigeria.

The event commenced with an exhibition tour, where the Lagos State representative applauded over 50 exhibitor companies domiciled in Nigeria, for producing high-quality products, especially in the agricultural value chain, technology, health and more. The representative assured these companies of maximum support from the state government, including the provision of land for manufacturing, which would create more employment opportunities.

During Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's address, he highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relations between Nigeria and India, dating back to 1958. The governor ably represented by The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina, emphasized the importance of nurturing this relationship to foster economic growth and development.

He assured that Lagos State is open for business and welcomes more Indian investors and enterprises.

"Our government remains committed to fostering an enabling environment that supports investors and entrepreneurs by improving infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and enhancing digital transformation, we continue to make Lagos an attractive destination for foreign direct investment. We recognize India’s role in supporting these efforts, particularly in technology transfer, industrial development, and healthcare advancements, which have significantly contributed to our economic landscape," he said.

One of the key Takeaways from the event is the excellent Bilateral Relations as reiterated and highlighted by the acting Indian High Commissioner Vartika Rawat. She emphasized the excellent relations between India and Nigeria, particularly in economic, trade, and cultural spheres.

"The intent behind curating the India Trade Expo 2025 was the aim to bring together the Indian origin companies for renewed engagement with the Nigerian government, Chambers of Businesses and private businesses in Nigeria for shared prosperity and growth. The Expo aims to showcase Indian-origin companies' contribution towards the Nigerian economy and Nigeria overall.

"I also feel that for further strengthening of the bilateral trade and economic ties and to harness the opportunities created by the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it is imperative that, Indian companies focus on Africa in general and Nigeria in particular. As a prominent member of the Economic Community of West African States too, Nigeria is an important partner for India's engagement with the ECOWAS region at large."

"As "Strategic Partners" India is committed to contributing towards the development goals of Nigeria. I would like to inform the gathering that India figures amongst the top 5 trading partners of Nigeria with the bilateral trade topping US $ 14.95 billion in 2021-22." She added

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Director General, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN), MR. Segun Ajayi-Kadir mni said

The India Trade Expo serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and exploring new avenues for trade and investment between our two great countries.

"We recognize that partnerships are essential to our success, and we are eager to explore opportunities for collaboration with our Indian counterparts. The potential for synergy between our industries is immense, and I am confident that together we can unlock new markets, create jobs, and drive economic development.

"We must be ready to change the trajectory of the bilateral trade volume between our two countries, which has declined from $14.95 billion in 2022 to $7.89 billion in 2024. This EXPO promises to be a veritable platform for advancing this course." He said

The event featured an impressive and impactful Panel discussion: with Notable personalities, including Otunba Pradeep, MD of Securisk Insurance Brokers LTD who is also the president Indian professionals Forum, Girish Kaykar of Melvin Dickson Nigeria LTD, the acting high commissioner and the director general of Nigerian association of chambers of commerce mines and Agriculture, Mr Olusola Obadimu.

As the expo concludes, businesses and stakeholders are encouraged to build on the connections made, explore new trade opportunities, and actively engage in strengthening bilateral relations. The momentum generated here should serve as a catalyst for long-term investments and sustainable partnerships between both nations.