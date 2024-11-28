Abuja, Nigeria

A disturbing fertility scam taking place in Anambra State of Nigeria was recently brought to light by an investigation carried out by BBC Africa Eye.

In the investigation, it was revealed how desperate women are being exploited by the illegal clinics through false pregnancies and baby trafficking.

As per the investigation of BBC, women are being lured into promises of "miracle fertility treatments" which cost a hefty amount, by the scammers who pose as doctors in Nigeria.

Nigeria has one of the highest birth rates globally, and the women face extreme social pressure to conceive, and hence they adopt desperate measures for motherhood.

Here's how the horrific pregnancy scam unfolds in Nigeria

The women are made to believe that they are carrying the baby in their womb for 15 months after going through unconventional "treatment" at a "clinic".

During the treatment, the women are administered injections or made to consume certain drinks. Some substances are also inserted into their bodies.

These substances lead to physical changes like swollen stomachs, which make women believe they are pregnant.

The scammers warn the victims not to visit conventional doctors as they are informed that no scan or medical test can detect the baby, which they claim is allegedly growing outside the womb.

During the delivery time, the scammers ask women to pay for a very expensive and rare drug to induce labour.

During the delivery process, women are given sedatives or hallucinogens and then left with babies, which they believe they have birthed.

Narrating one such harrowing case to BBC, a woman identified as Chioma claimed to have carried her child for nearly 15 months.

How trafficking is connected to pregnancy scams?

The scam has been linked to baby trafficking networks by the authorities, reported BBC.

According to a report, scammers source babies from vulnerable women, who are generally pregnant and young, by tricking them into giving up their children.

The officials, while carrying out a raid in a facility in Anambra, found several young pregnant women being held against their will.

The scammers then present these trafficked babies to unsuspecting women post their delivery, bringing an end to their “15-month pregnancy.”

