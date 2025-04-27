Andrey Rublev's Madrid Open title defence hit the rocks in a defeat by Alexander Bublik in the third round on Sunday in the Spanish capital. Bublik beat Rublev 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 for his 10th win over a top 10 player, although the Russian is set to sink to 17th after his surprise exit.

Andrey Rublev's defence crumbles

Kazakh Bublik, ranked 75th, secured a break in the first game of the deciding set and held on to his advantage.

He will face American Ben Shelton, seeded 12th, or Jakub Mensik in the last 16.

Later Sunday top seed and world number two Alexander Zverev faces Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In the women's draw last year's defeated finalist Aryna Sabalenka fought back to beat Elise Mertens and reach the last 16.

Women's world number one Sabalenka progressed 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 against Belgian Mertens, ranked 26th.

"It was one of those days I didn't feel my best I got super emotional in the beginning of the first set, with myself in a tough situation," the Belarusian told TVE.

"I'm really happy I was able to bring such a high level in the second and third set... so really happy with the way it turned out in this match."

She will face Peyton Stearns or Rebeka Masarova in the fourth round.

Sabalenka lost a gripping final against Iga Swiatek in Madrid last year, and the Pole also eased into the last 16 on Saturday, offering hope of a repeat.

"I'm trying to take it step by step and I really hope to make it to the final and take revenge," added Sabalenka.

