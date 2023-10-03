Spanish king nominates PM Sanchez to form next government

Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday (Oct 3) nominated outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to form next government after Sanchez's conservative rival failed in his bid to become premier last week. Sanchez has accepted the nomination, he will now have to face a parliamentary vote for a new mandate. Sanchez has said that he would begin talks with main parties on Wednesday "without wasting time,"

"I will meet with all the different parliamentary parties except the far-right Vox, obviously," he said.

"I will work to form a progressive coalition government comprising the Socialist Party and (the radical left) Sumar as soon as possible with enough support to guarantee the stability Spain needs to continue promoting progressive policies and coexistence," he said.

Spain witnessed an inconclusive general election on July 23. Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers Party bagged fewer seats than Alberto Nunez Feijoo's conservatives. However, Sanchez has insisted that he can garner enough support for his candidacy as PM.

In order to reach the threshold of votes to continue in office, Sanchez would have to woo Catalan and Basque parties. Some of these parties advocate their region's independence from Spain. Sanchez has said that one of his government's main pillars would be working towards coexistence and concord between Spaniards, especially in Catalonia.

Francina Armengol, speaker of the lower house of the parliament has said that Sanchez was yet to share his schedule for investiture vote. A repeat election will be called in case no candidate secures a majority by November 27. It is likely that such an election, if the necessity arises, would be held in January.

Sanchez has been in power since 2018. He has proven to be a tenacious survivour. He has expressed confidence this time that he will retun to power with support from other political parties.

(With inputs from agencies)

