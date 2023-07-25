Spanish elections: PM Sánchez says no to another poll amid fears of impasse

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has rejected rumours of returning to the polls after snap elections held Sunday (July 23) yielded a hung parliament, denying any party a clear majority.

Sánchez reportedly told his party members that there was no need for another election, as he believed “our democracy can find a formula for government”.

Spanish elections: What’s the current status?

At least 176 seats are required for a party/coalition to form government in Spain’s 350-seat congress. PM Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) won 122 seats whereas the conservative People’s Party (PP), which was seen as a major contender to topple the socialist government, managed to bag only 136 seats.

Watch: Spain faces stark left-right divide in hot summer vote

The right-wing Vox party, which many hailed as a potential kingmaker before the elections, won only 33 seats. The right-wing coalition, which primarily includes Vox and PP, won 169 seats combined, seven short of the majority mark.

Speaking of the left coalition, which consists of the ruling PSOE and far-left Unidas Podemos alliance; they also fell short of the majority mark by 23 seats as they collectively won only 153 seats.

Right-wing coalition making efforts to form govt

On Monday, the leader of the PP (People's Party), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, acknowledged that their party had not met expectations but revealed that discussions had already taken place with Vox and three regional parties - the Navarrese People's Union, the Canarian Coalition, and the Basque Nationalist party - with the aim of forming a "stable government."

Other prominent members of the PP asserted that the party had a clear mandate to govern and a responsibility to avoid the potential of a snap election later in the year.

Miguel Tellado, the party's deputy organisational secretary, emphasised the importance of dialogue in the challenges ahead, stating, "No one desires a political deadlock that could lead to yet another election," in an interview with the state broadcaster TVE.

Who is more likely to form govt?

Despite the right bloc holding more seats, the left bloc has a better chance of gaining support from smaller regional parties. These parties may be hesitant to back a potential PP-led government due to the party's recent coalition agreements with Vox after the regional and municipal elections in May.

But here is one catch: Prime Minister Sánchez, who is often criticized for relying too much on the votes of Catalan and Basque separatists, is likely to seek the support of Junts, a hardline Catalan pro-independence party. Junts is led by Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president who fled Spain to avoid arrest following his unsuccessful attempts at securing Catalan independence six years ago.