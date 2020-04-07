Spain's coronavirus death toll nears 14,000

The death toll due to novel coronavirus in Spain is nearing 14,000 with 743 people succumbing overnight, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon.

Tuesday's toll from the health ministry compared to 637 deaths registered during the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 13,798, the second-highest in the world after Italy, the report added.

Still, the proportional daily increase of 5.7% was about half that reported a week ago.

"It is normal to have some oscillations ... What matters is to see the trend and the cumulative data," said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy chief of health emergencies, adding that latest data included some delayed notifications from the weekend.

Total cases rose to 140,510 - the highest in Europe and second in the world after the United States.