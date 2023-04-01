Spain's Asturias battles 90+ wildfires; authorities claim blazes sparked by 'fire terrorist,' arsonists

Spain is battling more than 90 wildfires that are ravaging the nation's lush region of Asturias. Most of these wildfires are believed to have been intentionally started by arsonists that a leader of the regional government has branded "fire terrorists." Following an unusually dry winter, and as average temperatures rise due to climate change, the Spanish government has expressed worry that more wildfires will flare up this year.

Taking to Twitter, Adrian Barbon, head of the regional government, wrote, "THEY ARE BURNING OUR ASTURIAS. We are dealing with real terrorists who are endangering lives, towns and cities,", said on Twitter.

NOS QUEMAN ASTURIAS

Nos enfrentamos a auténticos terroristas que están poniendo en peligro vidas, pueblos y ciudades. https://t.co/PemIvmgkaf — 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) March 31, 2023 ×

Currently, over 600 firefighters are fighting the various blazes. Over the past two days, dozens of fires have been put off by emergency services in Asturias and neighbouring Cantabria, however, over 90 remain.

Andres Perez, a 68-year-old Setienes local, told Reuters that he was certain that the fires were started intentionally, but he was unsure of the perpetrators' identities or motivations.

"But what we do know is that it is a total ruin, both for the ecology, materially and for everything," he said.

Authorities also claim that most of the fires currently ravaging the region were sparked on purpose, and that fanned by strong winds, these wildfires have reached devastating proportions.

‼️Asturias, en llamas 🔥.



Hay centenares de incendios activos en todo el Principado, provocados intencionadamente.



Los servicios de emergencia trabajan sin descanso para intentar controlar la situación.https://t.co/EqNRLwPZK9pic.twitter.com/4N3l3dQ2JS — EM-electomania.es (@electo_mania) March 31, 2023 ×

Police, as per Reuters, have opened multiple investigations into the wildfires, but are yet to identify an arsonist. In the past, pastoralists looking to expand the grazing area for their cattle have frequently been connected to intentional fires. Depending on the damage, a crime like arson can fetch the perpetrator up to 20 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

